This bill will replace an old 1949 law, covering all private health care setups.

Hospitals will have to clearly display their charges and give you detailed bills, so no more hidden fees.

Patients also get new rights: easy access to medical records, privacy protections, and the right to know exactly what treatments they're getting.

The state public health department sought feedback from all stakeholders and had received over 2,000 suggestions from doctors, nursing homes, private medical establishments, and their associations, hoping these changes actually work for everyone.