Maharashtra bill requires emergency care before payment at private hospitals
Maharashtra is gearing up to pass a new law that will require private hospitals and clinics to treat emergencies first: no need to pay right away.
The Maharashtra Medical Establishments Registration and Regulation Bill, coming up in the winter assembly session, aims to make sure everyone gets basic life-saving care without worrying about money on the spot.
Maharashtra bill replaces 1949 law
This bill will replace an old 1949 law, covering all private health care setups.
Hospitals will have to clearly display their charges and give you detailed bills, so no more hidden fees.
Patients also get new rights: easy access to medical records, privacy protections, and the right to know exactly what treatments they're getting.
The state public health department sought feedback from all stakeholders and had received over 2,000 suggestions from doctors, nursing homes, private medical establishments, and their associations, hoping these changes actually work for everyone.