Maharashtra bird flu cull near Gujarat prompts Tapi district inspections
After a major bird flu outbreak in Maharashtra led to a decision to cull over 140,000 birds just a few kilometers from the Gujarat border, officials in Tapi district aren't taking any chances.
Since May 1, teams have been out inspecting poultry farms close to the state line.
Thankfully, no symptoms or poultry deaths have been reported in Gujarat so far, and test results are still awaited.
Bhopal lab receives 53 bird samples
To be extra sure, blood samples from 53 birds have been sent for testing at a top animal disease lab in Bhopal (since Gujarat doesn't have its own high-security facility).
Surveillance covers three big poultry farms and a dozen villages within 10km of Uchchhal taluka, with four dedicated teams on the lookout, kind of like what was done during the 2021 outbreak.
The focus is on catching anything early and keeping things under control.