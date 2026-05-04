Maharashtra bird flu cull near Gujarat prompts Tapi district inspections

Bhopal lab receives 53 bird samples

To be extra sure, blood samples from 53 birds have been sent for testing at a top animal disease lab in Bhopal (since Gujarat doesn't have its own high-security facility).

Surveillance covers three big poultry farms and a dozen villages within 10km of Uchchhal taluka, with four dedicated teams on the lookout, kind of like what was done during the 2021 outbreak.

The focus is on catching anything early and keeping things under control.