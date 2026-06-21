Maharashtra braces for monsoon with widespread rain from June 23

Thunderstorms, squally winds threaten coastal fishermen

Even with monsoon on the way, North Madhya Maharashtra is still feeling the heat: Malegaon just hit a scorching 42 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are forecast in parts of Marathwada, Konkan-Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and North Madhya Maharashtra, so stay alert if you're in Marathwada, North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, or North Madhya Maharashtra.

Plus: squally winds (up to 60km per hour) are expected along the South Maharashtra and Goa coast from June 21 to June 23 and the North Maharashtra coast from June 23 to June 24. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out due to these risky conditions.