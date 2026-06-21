Maharashtra braces for monsoon with widespread rain from June 23
Heads up, Maharashtra: monsoon rains are about to get serious.
Starting June 23, expect widespread rain in South Konkan-Goa from June 23 to June 26, with isolated rainfall in South Madhya Maharashtra from June 20 to June 22, and scattered rainfall from June 23 onward through June 26, plus neighboring regions like Telangana and eastern India.
Mumbai's forecast? Partly cloudy skies and the possibility of light evening or nighttime rain for the next couple of days.
Thunderstorms, squally winds threaten coastal fishermen
Even with monsoon on the way, North Madhya Maharashtra is still feeling the heat: Malegaon just hit a scorching 42 degrees Celsius.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are forecast in parts of Marathwada, Konkan-Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and North Madhya Maharashtra, so stay alert if you're in Marathwada, North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, or North Madhya Maharashtra.
Plus: squally winds (up to 60km per hour) are expected along the South Maharashtra and Goa coast from June 21 to June 23 and the North Maharashtra coast from June 23 to June 24. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out due to these risky conditions.