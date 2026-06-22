IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai; pre-monsoon showers bring relief
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next three hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to intense rainfall with wind speeds of 30-40km/h at isolated places. The IMD's nowcast warning indicates active weather conditions across parts of Mumbai, advising residents to take necessary precautions.
Weather impact
Pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai
Several areas in Mumbai, including Bandra East, experienced pre-monsoon showers with lightning and thunderstorms on Monday morning. While these rains provided some relief from the heat, they also resulted in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in certain parts of the city. The monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai later on Monday or the next day (Tuesday), with the IMD announcing its arrival when all parameters are met.
Weather forecast
Advancements of southwest monsoon
The IMD has predicted favorable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar by June 23. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over northeast India till June 25 and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till June 22. Heat wave conditions are also likely over Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh for the next four to five days.
Weather alert
Orange alert in several districts
The IMD has predicted isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over Konkan and Goa during June 22-25. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over these regions from June 22-27. The weather department has also issued an orange alert in Yavatmal, Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli. A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, along with Nanded, Solapur, and Thane, among other districts.
Rainfall data
Rainfall recorded at various places
The BMC reported that Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar received the highest rainfall of 24mm between 6:00am and 7:00am. Other areas like Chembur Fire Station (20mm) and Mankhurd Fire Station (16mm) also recorded significant rainfall during this period. However, no major waterlogging or rain-related incidents were reported during these hours. The Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai warned of hot weather conditions in Amravati, Akola, and Wardha districts.