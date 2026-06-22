IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai; pre-monsoon showers bring relief

Weather impact

Pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai

Several areas in Mumbai, including Bandra East, experienced pre-monsoon showers with lightning and thunderstorms on Monday morning. While these rains provided some relief from the heat, they also resulted in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in certain parts of the city. The monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai later on Monday or the next day (Tuesday), with the IMD announcing its arrival when all parameters are met.