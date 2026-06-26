Maharashtra cabinet approves new Hazur Sahib law amid Sikh protests

Sikhs say bill threatens shrine autonomy

Sikh leaders say the bill threatens the shrine's independence and its deep ties to Guru Gobind Singh.

They're worried it will cut down roles for Sikh organizations, remove reserved seats for Sikh MPs, and let the government appoint more board members.

Ajaypal Singh Brar from Misl Satluj alleged that the new law would reduce their role.

Now, Sikhs want Maharashtra to stick to an old agreement that protects their religious autonomy.