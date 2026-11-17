Maharashtra Cabinet subcommittee on drought relief to add 10 talukas
Maharashtra is about to label 10 more talukas as drought-affected, following strong demands from farmers who felt left out earlier.
The final call will be made by the state's Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drought Relief this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.
This update comes after earlier protests when 304 talukas were already marked as drought-hit, but some regions didn't make the list.
Nearly 1Cr received ₹5,000, 10L pending
The new additions are in the Western and Konkan parts of the state, and the government has already declared 304 talukas drought-hit.
So far, nearly one crore farmers have received a ₹5,000 advance payment, but about 10 lakh are still waiting due to paperwork issues like outdated records or incomplete e-KYC.