Maharashtra calls dry day for Devshayani Ekadashi, alcohol sales banned
India
Heads up: Maharashtra has called a dry day this Saturday, July 25, for Devshayani Ekadashi, so you won't be able to buy alcohol in liquor stores, bars, or restaurants across cities like Mumbai and Pune.
If you've got plans or events lined up, it's smart to check local rules since restrictions can change from place to place.
Devshayani Ekadashi marks Vishnu's 4-month rest
Devshayani Ekadashi falls in June and July and marks the start of Lord Vishnu's four-month "celestial rest."
The day is all about fasting, prayers, and devotional music. In Maharashtra, it's a big deal: thousands join the Pandharpur pilgrimage on foot, singing hymns for Lord Vitthal.
There's also a cool legend: King Mandata once saved his drought-hit kingdom by fasting on this day, making it a symbol of hope and renewal.