Maharashtra caps dry fodder ₹12/kg and silage ₹8/kg amid drought
India
With drought hitting hard, Maharashtra has stepped in to keep animal feed affordable.
The government just set the maximum price for dry fodder at ₹12 per kilogram and silage at ₹8 per kilogram (not counting transport), hoping to stop shortages and keep things fair for everyone.
Pankaja Munde vows rural fodder access
Minister Pankaja Munde emphasized how crucial livestock are for farmers' livelihoods, promising that the state is committed to making sure fodder stays accessible during tough times.
The new prices are meant to give some relief and show that supporting rural communities is a top priority right now.