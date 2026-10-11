Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces drought relief for farmers

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just announced a big relief plan to help farmers and rural communities struggling with drought.

Over the next six to eight months, the state will draw up detailed plans to provide employment, supply food grains, ensure drinking water reaches those in need, and make sure there's enough fodder for livestock.

Fadnavis highlighted that using technology and addressing a meeting with the Central drought assessment team at his official residence, Varsha, will help prioritize drought relief.