Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calls Mira Road stabbing self-radicalisation
India
A recent stabbing in Thane's Mira Road has been called a case of "self-radicalisation" by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Early on April 27, 2026, Zaib Zubair Ansari allegedly questioned two security guards about their religion before attacking them near Asmita Grand Mansion.
Thankfully, both guards are stable.
ATS NIA probe Zaib Zubair Ansari
The case is now with the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency to check for any extremist links.
Ansari, who previously lived in the US before moving to Mumbai and then Thane, was caught within 90 minutes, thanks to CCTV footage.
He faces serious charges as investigators look into whether he acted alone or had any outside connections.