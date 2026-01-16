Maharashtra civic polls spark ink controversy as voters wipe off marks
Videos from the Maharashtra civic polls showed people easily removing their voting ink using things like acetone and nail polish remover.
This happened in the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, raising big questions about how secure the election process really is.
The State Election Commission (SEC) has started investigating what went wrong with the ink.
Why does it matter?
With political leaders warning this could open doors for repeat voting, trust in the system has taken a hit—voter turnout was just over 50%.
The SEC says erasing your ink is a serious offense and insists proper records prevent double voting, but many are still worried.
The SEC has said it will revert to the traditional Lok Sabha/Assembly ink for upcoming Zilla Parishad polls and has ordered a probe, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis suggested the Election Commission can use oil paint if they want.