Maharashtra civic polls: Woman says she was tricked into voting for a party
A woman from Beed district has filed a police complaint, saying she and other women were taken by bus to Pimpri Chinchwad on the promise of a self-help group meeting and temple visit, but ended up being forced to vote for a specific party in the January 15 municipal elections.
She said she didn't even know how to cast her vote and felt deceived by those organizing the trip.
Police response and bigger election concerns
The woman also claimed she was held by police during voting and only released after 6pm saying she did not receive any money.
Police said they had received the complaint and will send it to Pune officials for further investigation.
This case comes as more irregularities—like cash-for-votes, issues with indelible ink, and voter list problems—are being reported across Maharashtra's civic polls.