Maharashtra civic polls: Woman says she was tricked into voting for a party India Jan 18, 2026

A woman from Beed district has filed a police complaint, saying she and other women were taken by bus to Pimpri Chinchwad on the promise of a self-help group meeting and temple visit, but ended up being forced to vote for a specific party in the January 15 municipal elections.

She said she didn't even know how to cast her vote and felt deceived by those organizing the trip.