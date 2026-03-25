Maharashtra CM accuses astrologer of sexually exploiting women
India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat of sexually exploiting women, including urinating on them under the guise of giving "holy water."
Kharat also allegedly tried to extort ₹5 crore from a woman by threatening to make her photo viral (an office staffer later circulated an AI-generated photo).
Police are now working to identify victims and remove any objectionable content.
Police are encouraging more victims to come forward: Fadnavis
Fadnavis shared that police are encouraging more victims to come forward and file formal complaints, promising a thorough investigation.
The chief minister addressed the matter in the state legislative assembly.