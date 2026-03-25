Maharashtra CM accuses astrologer of sexually exploiting women India Mar 25, 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat of sexually exploiting women, including urinating on them under the guise of giving "holy water."

Kharat also allegedly tried to extort ₹5 crore from a woman by threatening to make her photo viral (an office staffer later circulated an AI-generated photo).

Police are now working to identify victims and remove any objectionable content.