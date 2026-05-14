Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pauses state functions for 6 months
India
Maharashtra's chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, just announced that all big state functions are paused for the next six months.
This move follows Prime Minister Modi's call to save fuel and cut down on extra spending.
One exception: the Satara event on May 15 will still happen since everything is already set up.
Officials cite savings amid energy challenges
Officials say this is all about saving money (less travel, fewer logistics headaches) and making government work more efficiently, especially with global energy and economic challenges in mind.
It is a trend we are seeing elsewhere too, with companies slashing event budgets and pushing remote work.
The Satara event will be the last big gathering before this pause kicks in.