Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urges urgent school and hostel upgrades
India
After a wave of protests over poor school and hostel conditions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called out the state's crumbling education facilities and asked for urgent upgrades.
The issue grabbed attention as the Cockroach Janta Party ramped up its campaign, spotlighting broken buildings and lack of basic amenities in government-aided institutions.
Fadnavis orders audit DPDC releases funds
To tackle the problem, Fadnavis has ordered social justice, tribal development, and OBC departments to team up for an audit of schools and hostels, focusing on what needs fixing right now.
Funds will be released quickly through the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) so repairs can start as soon as possible.