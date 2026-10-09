Maharashtra CM says El Nino drought affected nearly 75% crops
India
Maharashtra is facing a tough drought this year, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warning that nearly 75% of the state's crops have been affected, resulting in huge crop losses because of El Nino.
The lack of monsoon rain has also triggered worries about water and fodder shortages across the state.
Maharashtra declares drought in 265 talukas
Over half of Maharashtra is naturally drought-prone, especially in areas that rely on retreating monsoons.
The government has already declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74% of the state, and rolled out relief steps like restructuring crop loans, cutting land revenue, and giving power bill subsidies to help affected farmers.
As Fadnavis put it, "We are planning for these challenges now."