Maharashtra committee proposes 7 to 10 years jail, 10Cr fine
Big news for anyone following recruitment exams: Maharashtra is cracking down on paper leaks with some serious penalties.
If caught leaking exam papers, you could face seven to 10 years in jail and a fine of at least ₹10 crore.
The committee behind these proposals also wants fast-track courts and even property seizures to make sure cheaters think twice.
Special Task Force, MPSC fee refund
To keep things clean, a Special Task Force is being suggested to investigate leaks.
If MPSC candidates spot mistakes in answer keys and their objections are upheld, they'll get the fee paid to challenge an answer key back.
The panel also wants more transparency by involving district collectors in the process and building a "Venue Bank" of examination centers.
Plus, there's talk of more vacancies for Group C exams in 2026 and a one-time age relaxation, so more people get a fair shot.