Maharashtra considers regulating delivery apps like bike taxis with licenses
Maharashtra is thinking about new rules that would put delivery apps like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Amazon, and Flipkart under the same transport laws as bike taxis.
If this goes through, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities might have to list unique license identification numbers issued by the concerned state or regional transport authority, and companies could be required to comply with provisions related to welfare fund contributions.
Low-powered e-bikes exempt, Pratap Sarnaik says
There's a catch: low-powered e-bikes used for deliveries don't need licenses under current national law, making these rules tough to enforce.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said bigger changes are needed at the national level: "We would ideally like the rules to extend to all delivery service providers because such bikes ply on the roads without adhering to any regulatory norms. However, this change cannot be made unless the Centre changes the legislation for the entire country."
For now, Maharashtra's Law and Judiciary Department is reviewing the proposal.