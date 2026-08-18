Maharashtra considers regulating delivery apps like bike taxis with licenses

There's a catch: low-powered e-bikes used for deliveries don't need licenses under current national law, making these rules tough to enforce.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said bigger changes are needed at the national level: "We would ideally like the rules to extend to all delivery service providers because such bikes ply on the roads without adhering to any regulatory norms. However, this change cannot be made unless the Centre changes the legislation for the entire country."

For now, Maharashtra's Law and Judiciary Department is reviewing the proposal.