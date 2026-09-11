Maharashtra crash kills at least 7 on Nanded Bhokar road

Some of those who lost their lives have been identified, including residents from Bilal Nagar, Bhokar, Syed Nagar, and Hadgaon taluka; one victim has not been named yet.

Injured passengers and the truck driver were taken to Bhokar's rural hospital.

Local residents and police rushed to help at the scene, managing traffic and rescue efforts.

The incident hit especially hard as it happened during the Pola festival, leaving the community shaken.