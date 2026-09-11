Maharashtra crash kills at least 7 on Nanded Bhokar road
India
A serious accident on the Nanded-Bhokar road in Maharashtra at least seven people were killed and several injured Thursday evening.
The crash happened near Sitakhanda Ghat, a forested stretch close to Bhokar, when a Tata Magic passenger vehicle going from Nanded to Bhokar collided with a goods truck.
Victims identified, injured taken to hospital
Some of those who lost their lives have been identified, including residents from Bilal Nagar, Bhokar, Syed Nagar, and Hadgaon taluka; one victim has not been named yet.
Injured passengers and the truck driver were taken to Bhokar's rural hospital.
Local residents and police rushed to help at the scene, managing traffic and rescue efforts.
The incident hit especially hard as it happened during the Pola festival, leaving the community shaken.