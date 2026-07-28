Maharashtra Cyber Cell uncovers AI misinformation campaign during CJP protests
Maharashtra's Cyber Cell just uncovered a big AI-driven misinformation campaign targeting Indians during the CJP protests.
Investigators found 429 social media handles and posts (on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube) spreading fake stories to influence public opinion.
Over 140 of these posts and accounts involved AI-generated or AI-assisted content.
AI mimicked Dharmendra Pradhan's voice
At least 100 accounts were traced back to Pakistan, West Asian countries, and Malaysia, pointing to an organized effort to stir up trouble online.
The campaign even used AI to mimic former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's voice and make protest crowds look bigger in videos.
While no FIRs have been filed yet, officials say they have removed the harmful posts and are planning strict action against those behind it.