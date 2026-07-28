Maharashtra Cyber finds 429 CJP misinformation posts, about 100 abroad
Maharashtra Cyber just uncovered a big network of 429 objectionable social media posts and handles spreading fake news during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.
These accounts tried to sway public opinion and stir things up on Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Interestingly, about 100 of these were traced to international locations, showing there was foreign involvement too.
AI-generated posts, Mumbai files 20+ FIRs
AI tools played a huge role: More than 140 posts used AI to create fake crowd images, cloned voices, and misleading videos.
Networks from Pakistan and parts of the Middle East helped boost these false stories targeting Indian users.
Meanwhile, Mumbai police have filed more than 20 FIRs against protesters (including organizers) and booked more than 1,000 people so far.
Social media platforms are now being asked to remove objectionable content as officials continue their crackdown.