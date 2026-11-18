Maharashtra dam storage at 64%, 386.33 TMC shortfall
Maharashtra's dams are now just 64% full, way down from 90% this time last year.
That's a massive drop in usable water, about 386.33 TMC less, which has raised concerns over water availability during the rabi crop season and the upcoming summer months.
The Water Resources Department flagged these numbers to the Cabinet, raising concerns over water availability during the rabi season and the upcoming summer months.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division at 36%
The Marathwada region is facing the worst of it, with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division down to just 36%.
Since this "live storage" is what people actually use, it puts extra pressure on already dry areas.
In response, Maharashtra's government is stepping up measures to address possible shortages.