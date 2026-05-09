Maharashtra dam storage falls to 36.57%, 7 dams hit 0
India
Maharashtra's dams are running low, with water storage falling from 45.32% to just 36.57% in the last two weeks, mostly thanks to rising temperatures causing more evaporation and higher domestic use.
At least seven dams, like Bhavali and Bhima Ujjani, have even hit zero usable water.
Maharashtra storage mixed, government accelerates conservation
Not all areas are struggling equally: Marathwada's storage is actually up compared to last year, and key dams like Jayakwadi and Gosikhurd have improved levels too.
Still, Pune (28.43%) is below average while Konkan (39.57%) is above it.
The state government is speeding up water conservation projects, but officials warn that ongoing heatwaves and weak rainfall could make things tougher in the coming weeks.