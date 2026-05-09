Maharashtra dam storage falls to 36.57%, 7 dams hit 0

Maharashtra storage mixed, government accelerates conservation

Not all areas are struggling equally: Marathwada's storage is actually up compared to last year, and key dams like Jayakwadi and Gosikhurd have improved levels too.

Still, Pune (28.43%) is below average while Konkan (39.57%) is above it.

The state government is speeding up water conservation projects, but officials warn that ongoing heatwaves and weak rainfall could make things tougher in the coming weeks.