Maharashtra declares drought and unveils 12-point relief plan for farmers
India
Maharashtra just declared a drought in most of the state and rolled out a 12-point relief plan to help with basics like water, food, and fodder.
While this is meant to support struggling farmers right now, it could shake up the state's economy and markets.
Maharashtra relief cuts revenue, strains banks
Key measures, like waiving land revenue for farmers and slashing electricity bills, mean less money coming into government coffers.
Crop loan restructuring and pausing debt recovery might help farmers catch their breath, but they put extra strain on banks and lenders.
With incomes falling due to crop losses, rural spending is likely to drop too, which could hit businesses that depend on agricultural demand.