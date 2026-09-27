Maharashtra declares drought in 265 talukas, government rolls out relief
India
Maharashtra just declared drought across 265 of its 358 talukas, so about three-fourths of the state is affected.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says it's all due to ongoing rainfall shortages, and the government is rolling out relief such as crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies to help farmers get through.
Maharashtra activates 12 emergency measures
12 emergency measures are already in action, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promising he'll make sure no farmer gets left out.
Fadnavis is also urging districts to save water for crops and industry until July and August 2027, since El Nino could make things even tougher next year.
The state is prepping crop reports too, so help can be tailored for each region's needs.