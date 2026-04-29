Maharashtra defers 'Marathi must' rule for taxi, auto drivers

The Maharashtra government has postponed its decision to make knowledge of the Marathi language compulsory for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers. Announced on April 14, the rule was to come into effect from May 1. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had earlier warned that licenses would be canceled if drivers failed a Marathi proficiency test. However, after a meeting with driver representatives, this decision has been deferred.

Inspection campaign RTO inspection campaign to begin from May 1 The government has now instructed a special inspection campaign across all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) from Friday. This drive will continue till August 15. The campaign aims to check compliance with existing rules and illegal transportation activities. "However, licenses will not be canceled solely on the grounds that the driver does not know Marathi," the government said, adding that "action will be taken only in accordance with other legal provisions."

Learning initiative Training facilities for drivers to learn Marathi A report on the drive will be submitted on August 16 for further policy decisions. The government has also announced facilities at RTOs for drivers willing to learn Marathi. Training will be provided by Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. Booklets and e-material will be made available to assist in language learning. Drivers completing this training will receive state-issued certificates, mandatory for license renewal.

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