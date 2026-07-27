Maharashtra drops year-long social responsibility service bond for MBBS graduates
Big update for medical students: Maharashtra has dropped the Social Responsibility Service (SRS) bond, which used to force MBBS graduates to spend a year working in rural or government hospitals before starting their careers.
The move comes after years of complaints about not enough postings and too many hoops to jump through, especially as more medical colleges have opened up.
Current SRS doctors must finish term
If you are currently serving under the SRS bond, you still have to finish your term (sorry, any penalties paid will not be refunded).
Doctors' groups such as MARD and ASMI are happy with the change, saying it finally matches the reality of more graduates than available jobs.
Leaders now hope the government will improve rural health centers so doctors choose to work there on their own.