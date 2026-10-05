Maharashtra drought affects 2.78cr livestock, green/dry fodder down 22.79% 21.43%
Maharashtra is in a tough spot right now: a major drought has left the state short on animal fodder, with around 2.78 crore livestock affected.
There's a big gap between what's needed and what's available: green fodder is down by 22.79% and dry fodder by 21.43%.
Basically, there just isn't enough to go around for all the animals.
Solapur rains halved, farms fisheries struggling
It's not just the animals feeling the heat. Farms are struggling too.
Solapur district got only half its usual rain this year, which damaged kharif crops and ruined about 90,000 hectares of soybean.
The chief minister warned that the situation could be more severe than the 1972 drought and promised help with water security and relief for farmers.
On top of that, falling water levels are putting pressure on fisheries as well.
The government says it is working on surveys and speeding up water conservation projects to tackle these challenges.