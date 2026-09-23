Maharashtra drought damages cotton and soybean, Devendra Fadnavis maps relief

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane confirmed crop yields have dropped sharply, with teams now assessing damage so affected farmers can be compensated.

The drought is not just about crops; milk and poultry producers are also feeling the pinch because fodder is running low.

Plus, 8.84% of India's soybean area suffered 100% damage.

Production in other states like Madhya Pradesh could help offset some of the impact on supplies.

Other states like Madhya Pradesh might help fill some gaps, but Maharashtra needs quick action to recover.