Maharashtra drought prompts farmers to demand early government declaration
India
Maharashtra is struggling with a tough drought, seeing nearly 19% less rainfall than usual this monsoon.
Some districts like Solapur and Amravati are facing deficits as high as 50%.
Districts like Dharashiv, Beed, and others have not received rainfall since July, leaving farms dry and livelihoods at risk.
Maharashtra farmers seek drought relief
Farmers are urging the government to declare a drought now instead of waiting for official surveys in October.
Many have already lost key crops like soybeans and urad daal to disease and dry spells.
Farmers like Pramod Gaikwad say the damage is huge losses.
On top of crop losses, water shortages are making daily life even tougher.
Local leaders are pushing for urgent help so communities can get back on their feet.