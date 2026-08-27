Maharashtra drug inspector paper sold for ₹5L, 6 arrested
India
The Maharashtra Drug Inspector exam held in March was rocked by a leaked question paper scandal.
A coaching center operator allegedly sold the paper to her father for ₹5 lakh, and she then shared it with her boyfriend.
After their breakup, he reported the leak to authorities, leading to six arrests, including senior MPSC officials.
MPSC cancels exam, existing registrations preserved
After public complaints and the investigation, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has canceled the tainted exam and will hold a fresh one.
If you already registered, you don't need to reapply or pay again: the retest is automatic for all previous applicants.