Maharashtra eases Anganwadi incentives to 7 of 10 targets
Maharashtra just made it easier for Anganwadi workers and helpers to earn their monthly incentives.
Now, if they meet at least seven out of 10 key performance targets, workers get ₹1,400 and helpers get ₹700: no need to hit every single mark.
Anganwadi perfect score pays workers/helpers ₹2,000/₹1,000
Those who manage to tick all 10 boxes can earn even more: ₹2,000 for workers and ₹1,000 for helpers.
The government says this move is to increase the number of members eligible for financial benefits.