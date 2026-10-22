Maharashtra ends 4 welfare schemes for women and children

The discontinued schemes include community centers for women, Mahila Mandal grants, Devadasi rehabilitation aid, and solar power sets for anganwadis.

Two more programs, including shelter home aid and COVID-19 orphan support, will be phased out by 2027-28.

Going forward, applications for benefits like the Lek Ladki Yojana will move to the MahaDBT platform for smoother access.

The government says existing support will continue through other channels so no one misses out.