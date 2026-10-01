Maharashtra faces 22.79% green 21.43% dry livestock fodder shortfalls
India
Maharashtra is struggling with a serious fodder shortage for its livestock, thanks to ongoing drought.
The state needs way more green and dry fodder than it currently has: there is a 22.79% shortfall in green fodder and a 21.43% gap for dry.
Maharashtra government unveils ₹496cr fodder policy
To help out, the government just rolled out a ₹496 crore Fodder Development Policy.
The plan? Use unused land to grow more (and better) fodder, focus on producing fodder that requires less water, and hopefully create about 12,000 jobs along the way.
The hope is this will ease things for farmers and keep livestock healthy until conditions improve.