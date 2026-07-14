Maharashtra family chased for 15km, attacked for objecting to harassment
What's the story
A family from Maharashtra's Nashik district was allegedly chased and attacked for nearly 15km after they objected to the harassment of a woman. The incident occurred at the Bhavli Dam and waterfall area in Igatpuri town on Sunday. The Bhagwat family was visiting the tourist spot when they noticed a group of men harassing one of their female members.
Confrontation escalates
Family's car was also vandalized during the attack
When the Bhagwat family confronted the accused over their behavior, an argument broke out, which soon escalated into violence.
The attackers then chased their vehicle for around 15km, intercepting and assaulting them with wooden sticks and iron rods.
In a viral video, two of the attackers are seen hurling projectiles toward the car.
Twitter Post
Clip of incident where family was chased
MAHARASHTRA: A disturbing incident has come to light from Nashik where a family visiting the famous Bhavali Dam over the weekend was reportedly attacked and robbed by local miscreants. The attackers allegedly chased the family's car smashed its windows assaulted the occupants and… pic.twitter.com/HFVqZiIc7h— contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) July 13, 2026
Investigation underway
Case registered, 6 people detained
The family's car was seen with a shattered window and windscreen.
The Bhagwat family managed to escape after the harrowing experience. They later reported the incident to the police, who have since registered a case and are investigating.
So far, six people have been detained in connection with this incident as part of ongoing investigations.
Suspects identified
CCTV footage being analyzed
The police are now analyzing CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and arrest the accused, India Today reported.
Two men have been identified as the main perpetrators of this attack, while others were allegedly present during the incident.
Further investigations are underway to bring all those involved to justice.