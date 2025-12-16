Maharashtra farmer sells kidney after debt spirals to ₹74 lakh

Moneylenders' pressure leads to desperate measures

A moneylender suggested Kude sell his kidney to clear part of the debt, so he went all the way to Cambodia and did just that for ₹8 lakh.

But things only got worse—after returning home, Kude and his family faced ongoing harassment from moneylenders.

Despite filing complaints with the police about this harassment, nothing has changed.

Now, Kude is urging authorities to step in before things get even more tragic for him and other struggling farmers.