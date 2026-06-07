Maharashtra farmers urged to delay sowing until June 15 rains

CM Devendra Fadnavis urges lightning safety

Only parts of South Konkan will get decent rain until June 9; the rest of Maharashtra will mostly see scattered storms and cloudy skies, not enough for planting.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is urging farmers not to rush based on patchy showers. He is also reminding everyone to avoid sheltering under trees or near electric poles during lightning.

Meanwhile, it's getting hot: Vidarbha and Khandesh are hitting over 40 degrees Celsius, while Marathwada stays between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius until June 12.

Officials say it is better to wait for proper monsoon rains before starting any sowing.