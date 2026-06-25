Maharashtra FDA bans food wrapped in newspapers or printed paper
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just banned serving food wrapped in newspapers or printed paper, hoping to keep meals safer and cleaner.
This rule covers everything from restaurants and cloud kitchens to food delivery apps.
Break it, and you could lose your license or even face jail time.
Maharashtra eateries face stricter safety rules
Now, eateries have to show off their Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licenses where everyone can see them, stick to FIFO (first in, first out) for inventory, and follow rules for reusing cooking oil.
Staff need regular health checks and must get certified in food safety.
Plus, restaurants must offer free safe drinking water and list calories, nutrition information, and allergens on their menus.
If businesses mess up badly (especially with unsafe food), they could face huge fines or imprisonment.