Maharashtra FDA bans food wrapped in newspapers or printed paper

Maharashtra eateries face stricter safety rules

Now, eateries have to show off their Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licenses where everyone can see them, stick to FIFO (first in, first out) for inventory, and follow rules for reusing cooking oil.

Staff need regular health checks and must get certified in food safety.

Plus, restaurants must offer free safe drinking water and list calories, nutrition information, and allergens on their menus.

If businesses mess up badly (especially with unsafe food), they could face huge fines or imprisonment.