Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says nobody can bribe him
India
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, in a recent chat with NDTV Profit, made it clear he's not someone you can bribe.
"I don't think anyone would dare with me," he said, adding that anyone even considering it should "think 100 times."
Commissioner Mundhe defends forthrightness and honesty
Mundhe emphasized his focus on transparency and doing the right thing, saying he always tries to be honest about his work, even if things don't go perfectly.
Addressing people who call him "arrogant," he explained it's just because he's straightforward: "Many people call me arrogant, not because I am arrogant but because I am forthright."