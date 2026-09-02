Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe urges caution, 700+ hotels warned

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe is urging everyone to pay closer attention to what they eat.

At the Gen Z Summit, he revealed that more than 700 hotels have been warned for not following food safety rules.

Mundhe himself avoids eating out because of safety concerns, saying, "Today, I have stopped going outside anyway, because there are a lot of safety issues if I go there."

He stressed that food safety should come before following popular trends and warned about high-fat, high-sugar, and deep-fried foods.