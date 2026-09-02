Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe urges caution, 700+ hotels warned
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe is urging everyone to pay closer attention to what they eat.
At the Gen Z Summit, he revealed that more than 700 hotels have been warned for not following food safety rules.
Mundhe himself avoids eating out because of safety concerns, saying, "Today, I have stopped going outside anyway, because there are a lot of safety issues if I go there."
He stressed that food safety should come before following popular trends and warned about high-fat, high-sugar, and deep-fried foods.
Maharashtra FDA enforces standards, no exceptions
Mundhe made it clear that the FDA holds every food place to the same standards, whether it's a street vendor or a fancy restaurant.
Even clubs and well-known spots have faced action if they didn't meet regulations.
He emphasized that protecting public health is always the top priority, with no exceptions or outside influence.