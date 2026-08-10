Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's tea video goes viral
India
A video of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe making tea for guests at his home has gone viral.
Shared on Instagram, the clip shows Mundhe chatting with them and then heading to the kitchen himself to brew tea, a simple gesture that quickly caught social media's attention.
Tukaram Mundhe's tough image softens
Known for strict food safety checks and restaurant inspections (earning him the nickname Singham of Mumbai), Mundhe usually has a tough public image.
But this relatable moment highlighted his humility and warmth.
The video gave people a new reason to appreciate him beyond his official duties.