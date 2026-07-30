Maharashtra FDA lab 29 staff complain 9am to midnight shifts
29 officers and employees at the Maharashtra FDA laboratory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have officially complained about new work hours that stretch from 9am all the way to midnight, plus mandatory weekends and holidays.
They're not happy with Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's two-shift system and sent their concerns to FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal.
Staff warn testing quality at risk
Staff say the extra workload is tough because there aren't enough people or proper equipment, making it harder to keep up with testing standards.
The group was concerned that the push to clear pending food, drug and cosmetic samples quickly could affect the quality and accuracy of testing.
The group wants more staff, better infrastructure, additional allowances for extended working hours, and a return to regular office hours, but so far, no response from officials.