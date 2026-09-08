Maharashtra FDA logs 1,397 drug complaints after Tukaram Mundhe's appointment

Big changes are happening in Maharashtra's pharma world.

In just three months, the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saw drug-related complaints shoot up to 1,397 (about 6.6 times the quarterly average in 2025-26 (212.5 complaints per quarter)) after new Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe took charge.

The FDA has also intensified investigations and conducted large-scale, focused inspections, including a sharp rise in inspections of Ayurvedic manufacturers.