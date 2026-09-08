Maharashtra FDA logs 1,397 drug complaints after Tukaram Mundhe's appointment
Big changes are happening in Maharashtra's pharma world.
In just three months, the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saw drug-related complaints shoot up to 1,397 (about 6.6 times the quarterly average in 2025-26 (212.5 complaints per quarter)) after new Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe took charge.
The FDA has also intensified investigations and conducted large-scale, focused inspections, including a sharp rise in inspections of Ayurvedic manufacturers.
Maharashtra FDA inspections reveal record lapses
With 2,902 inspections, the FDA found all sorts of issues: missing records, inadequate sterilization records, and bad storage for sensitive medicines like vaccines.
Ayurvedic manufacturers got special attention too, with 301 inspections in three months.
Seizures of goods jumped to around ₹11.41 crore this quarter.
Mundhe says, "FDA's highest priority is to ensure safe, quality, and regulated medicines. We are committed to continuous, rigorous action against non-compliant establishments while supporting compliant ones," said Mundhe.