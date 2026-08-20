Maharashtra FDA push prompts Mumbai schools to swap junk food
India
Mumbai schools are shaking up their canteen menus: out go vada pav and samosas, in come idlis, dosas, poha, and upma.
This healthy switch follows the Maharashtra FDA's push to kick out junk food from school zones.
ABE-run schools have already made the change, aiming to help students eat better.
Schools to report vendors, awareness ongoing
The FDA now wants schools to report any vendors selling high-fat, sugar, or salty snacks within 50 meters of campus.
Rural schools are getting local leaders involved too.
To make sure everyone's on board, around 900 school reps and 50 suppliers of midday meals joined awareness programs, and more are planned across Maharashtra to keep these healthy habits going strong.