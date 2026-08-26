Maharashtra FDA raids exceed 3,000 since May 2026, suspends outlets
Maharashtra's FDA is on a major food safety drive: since May 2026, it has carried out more than 3,000 raids across the state.
Big names weren't spared: the licenses of four Domino's outlets and one Pizza Hut outlet were suspended, and south Mumbai restaurant Ayub's food license was suspended from Aug. 23 for hygiene and sanitation lapses.
South Mumbai restaurant Ayub's license suspended
Ayub's had its food license suspended from August 23 after inspectors found improper food storage, dirty kitchens, blocked drains, and pest problems.
The FDA also confiscated food products worth more than ₹2.24 crore and handed out 31 improvement notices statewide.
Meanwhile, its ban on loose edible oil sales is facing pushback from retailers, so the state government will hold a meeting to finalize standard operating procedures before any fresh decision on the edible oil ban is announced.