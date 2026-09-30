Maharashtra FDA requires 'Mother's milk is best' on infant foods
Maharashtra's FDA now requires every packaged infant food, like formula, cereals, and supplementary foods for kids under two, to carry a clear warning: "Mother's Milk Is Best For Your Baby."
This comes after surveys found packaged food products were not complying with mandatory requirements, so the new move is all about reminding parents that breastfeeding is healthiest for babies.
Maharashtra FDA bans ads and images
The FDA isn't stopping there. They've banned ads and images of moms or babies on these products to keep things honest.
Since Tukaram Mundhe took over as FDA chief in May, his team has done over 3,000 inspections in Mumbai alone and even shut down places like Kyani & Co cafe for hygiene issues.
It's part of a bigger push to make sure food safety (and support for breastfeeding) are taken seriously across Maharashtra.