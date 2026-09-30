Maharashtra FDA requires 'Mother's milk is best' on infant foods

The FDA isn't stopping there. They've banned ads and images of moms or babies on these products to keep things honest.

Since Tukaram Mundhe took over as FDA chief in May, his team has done over 3,000 inspections in Mumbai alone and even shut down places like Kyani & Co cafe for hygiene issues.

It's part of a bigger push to make sure food safety (and support for breastfeeding) are taken seriously across Maharashtra.