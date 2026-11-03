Maharashtra: Patanjali cow ghee worth ₹20.20L seized over adulteration, misbranding

The four-day drive from October 28 to 31 saw the FDA seize around 3.53 lakh kg of food articles from 114 establishments across seven divisions in Maharashtra.

The seized items included edible oil, rice, pulses, jaggery and other food products.

Notably, Avenue Supermarts Ltd in Bhiwandi had 1,44,218kg of edible oil confiscated, while Amin Traders in Satara had 20,560kg of various food items seized.