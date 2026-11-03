Maharashtra: Patanjali cow ghee worth ₹20.20L seized over adulteration, misbranding
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 2,279.7 liters of Patanjali cow ghee worth ₹20.20 lakh over suspected adulteration and misbranding. The seizure was made from M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Sundarwadi area. This is part of a larger state-wide inspection drive where food products worth over ₹9 crore have been seized and 19 food business operators' licenses suspended for serious violations of food safety standards.
Drive details
Drive conducted across 114 food business establishments
The four-day drive from October 28 to 31 saw the FDA seize around 3.53 lakh kg of food articles from 114 establishments across seven divisions in Maharashtra.
The seized items included edible oil, rice, pulses, jaggery and other food products.
Notably, Avenue Supermarts Ltd in Bhiwandi had 1,44,218kg of edible oil confiscated, while Amin Traders in Satara had 20,560kg of various food items seized.
Regulatory actions
Licenses suspended for serious hygiene deficiencies
The FDA also suspended the licenses of 19 establishments for serious hygiene deficiencies and violations of food safety regulations.
These included namkeen, sweetmeat, and spice manufacturing units in Mumbai, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions.
Additionally, the department inspected 34 hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries across Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions.
It issued 29 improvement notices over deficiencies related to hygiene and food safety during these inspections.
Enforcement outcomes
13 FIRs, 16 arrests made during drive
The enforcement drive also led to the registration of 13 FIRs and the arrest of 16 people. Seven establishments were sealed, and six vehicles were seized as part of this operation.
The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after serious violations of food safety regulations were found during inspections across Maharashtra.