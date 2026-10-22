Maharashtra FDA seizes 33,286kg rajma, pulses from Navi Mumbai
India
The Maharashtra FDA just seized 33,286kg of rajma and pulses from Navi Mumbai in a big push to keep our food safe.
This is part of a larger statewide drive, 37,991.4kg of substandard products worth ₹54.66 lakh have been seized so far.
Maharashtra FDA suspends 11 outlets' licenses
After inspections earlier this month, the FDA suspended licenses for 11 places (nine in Mumbai), including well-known spots like Domino's and Delhi Zaiaka.
Violations were linked to not following basic food safety rules.
The message is pretty clear: the FDA isn't messing around when it comes to public health.