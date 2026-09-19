Maharashtra FDA seizes banned gutkha valued 1.13cr after 6-hour chase
In a big Friday bust, Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized banned gutkha valued at ₹1.13 crore after chasing a suspicious truck for six hours.
The truck, which started in Madhya Pradesh and switched routes midway, was finally stopped near Pune with help from the police.
Turns out, it was packed with illegal pan masala and flavored tobacco brands.
Driver and 3 others arrested
Police arrested the driver and three others believed to be behind the operation: Nafis Mehboob Khan, Nilesh Rathi, Arun Patil, and transporter Sanjay Mata.
The FDA called this a serious case of organized illegal trade and has asked police to dig into the accused's previous criminal records, the supply chain, and financial transactions.
If found guilty, they may face stringent action under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).