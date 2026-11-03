Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹9cr worth food articles, including Patanjali ghee

The FDA said it suspended licenses of 19 food business operators, including namkeen and sweetmeat manufacturers in Mumbai, Amravati, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after these establishments were found to have serious hygiene deficiencies and violated food safety regulations.

The action included those operating in unhygienic conditions, failing to maintain mandatory documentation as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, storing food improperly, and lacking pest control and cleaning records.