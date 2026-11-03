Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹9cr worth food articles, including Patanjali ghee
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a special drive during the festive season, seizing food articles worth over ₹9 crore. The operation covered 114 establishments across seven divisions of Maharashtra, with 3.53 lakh kg of food items being confiscated. Among the seized items were 2,279.7-liter of Patanjali cow ghee worth ₹20.20 lakh from M/s Divya Mahavitarak in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on suspicion of misbranding and adulteration.
License suspension
Licenses of 19 food business operators suspended
The FDA said it suspended licenses of 19 food business operators, including namkeen and sweetmeat manufacturers in Mumbai, Amravati, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after these establishments were found to have serious hygiene deficiencies and violated food safety regulations.
The action included those operating in unhygienic conditions, failing to maintain mandatory documentation as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, storing food improperly, and lacking pest control and cleaning records.
Additional seizures
Edible oil seized from Avenue Supermarts Ltd in Bhiwandi
The FDA's drive also saw the seizure of 1,44,218kg of edible oil from Avenue Supermarts Ltd in Bhiwandi.
Furthermore, 20,560kg of rice, pulses, jaggery and other food articles were seized from Amin Traders in Satara, while edible oil was seized from Swati Oil Mills in Satara and S G Traders in Solapur.
The FDA said between October 28 and 31 alone, banned food articles worth ₹79.40 lakh were seized from 17 establishments across Maharashtra.
Legal proceedings
13 FIRs registered, 16 people arrested
The FDA has registered 13 FIRs, arrested 16 people, sealed seven establishments and seized six vehicles during this operation.
It also inspected 34 hotels, restaurants, and dhabas in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions.
The agency served 29 improvement notices over food safety and hygiene deficiencies found during these inspections.
Show-cause notices
Show-cause notices issued to several companies
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also issued show-cause notices to several companies over alleged violations.
Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions, ACFO Pharmaceuticals, Amazon Seller Services, and Flipkart India have been asked to explain their actions within 30 days.
These developments come as part of the larger crackdown on food safety and hygiene standards across Maharashtra during the festive season.